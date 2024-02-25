EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 24 Prediction Candidati Alla Ventiquattresima Squadra Della Settimana

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 24 Prediction Candidati Alla Ventiquattresima Squadra Della Settimana (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Torna sulle nostre pagine abituale appuntamento Settimanale con la Prediction Della Ventiquattresima Squadra del Team Of The Week Della popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. In calce Alla notizia riportiamo il video con la nostra Prediction del TOTW 24 atteso per mercoledi 28 Febbraio. Tra i Candidati ad essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo l’attaccante inglese del Bayern Monaco Harry Kane che ha segnato due gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Lipsia, l’attaccante serbo Della Juventus Dušan Vlahovi? che ha segnato due gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Frosinone e ...
