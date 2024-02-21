Tyler the Creator ha disegnato una capsule collection per Louis Vuitton di Pharrell Williams

Tyler the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

Fonte : gqitalia
Tyler the Creator ha disegnato una capsule collection per Louis Vuitton di Pharrell Williams (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Pharrell Williams ha sfornato per Louis Vuitton Uomo un successo dopo l'altro. Il suo prossimo colpo sicuro è affidato alla collaborazione con il più famoso personaggio della moda, della musica e di ogni altro ambito: Tyler, the Creator che ha scelto di disegnare una collezione indipendente per la maison francese. La capsule è in uscita a livello mondiale il 21 marzo.Pharrell Williams e Tyler, the Creator lavorano insieme da anni. La voce e le impronte sonore di Pharrell si sentono in tutta la discografia di Tyler, e il rapper di Los Angeles ha recentemente contribuito con una strofa al singolo di Pharrell del 2022 dal titolo Cash In Cash Out. La ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

New details released about how officers took the bookstore stabbing suspect into custody: Police in Greenville, South Carolina, say a stun gun had to be used to take a bookstore stabbing suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to 2nd and ...

‘He shouted “I wanna die” and reached for his gun’ – Gregory Bojorquez’s best photograph: I followed them taking pictures. When they got to the shooter, Tyler Brehm, he was holding a knife in his left hand. He shouted: “I wanna die.” And then I saw him reach for his gun. Marquez shot him ...

Harwich and Parkeston beat Dussindale and Hellesdon: Victory for the visitors would have seen them leapfrog the Shrimpers and go into a play-off place but the hosts prevailed in the Thurlow Nunn League first division north clash, at ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Tyler the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.