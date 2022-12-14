Proscenic - proposte smart dal prezzo vantaggiosoDragonflight - la Stagione 1 è disponibilePanda Security - sicurezza di Smartphone e PC in vacanzaSamsung TV Plus con 12 nuovi canali disponibiliIlary Blasi a Michelle Hunziker : Una vendetta per TottiDiletta Leotta super sexy : Xmas partBeat Saber lancia il primo mixtape rock in assolutoThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition è ora disponibile su ...Un Natale sotto il segno di BethesdaThe Witcher 3 Complete Edition Recensione tecnicaUltime Blog

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD-CLASS PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION SUPPORTED BY LEADING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

DISCOVERY LIFE
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD-CLASS PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION SUPPORTED BY LEADING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Creates a single source for large-scale population studies, biobank characterization, and multi-omic biomarker analysis to support drug and diagnostic development HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES™ (DISCOVERY) today announced the launch of its new PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION and is now accepting samples from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government, and non-profit and academic research centers. This innovative offering includes both exploratory and targeted PROTEOMICs using the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite, SCIEX LC-MS/MS systems, Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA), and Luminex xMAP® platforms. DISCOVERY's PROTEOMIC service laboratories are now integrated with its ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager Recognized by The Scientist Magazine as a Top 10 Innovation of 2022

(NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SI) has been recognized by The ...

Love Life e Minx cancellate da HBO Max

Love Life e Minx sono solo le ultime "vittime" eccellenti di una lunga lista di show cancellati da HBO Max in seguito alla fusione di Warner Bros. e Discovery avvenuta all'inizio di quest'anno. Tra ... Love Life: HBO Max cancella la serie amata dai fan dopo due stagioni  NerdPool

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD-CLASS PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION SUPPORTED BY LEADING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery) today announced the launch of its new Proteomic Services Division and is now accepting samples ...

Discovery channel’s new show ‘Build India with Vaibhav Dange’ showcases nation’s infrastructure story

The documentary series consisting of 12 episodes will chronicle some of the ‘never-before-told’ stories about India’s trailblazing drive to build world-class infrastructure in its quest to secur| Tele ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DISCOVERY LIFE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DISCOVERY LIFE DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD