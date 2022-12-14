DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD-CLASS PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION SUPPORTED BY LEADING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Creates a single source for large-scale population studies, biobank characterization, and multi-omic biomarker analysis to support drug and diagnostic development HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES™ (DISCOVERY) today announced the launch of its new PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION and is now accepting samples from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government, and non-profit and academic research centers. This innovative offering includes both exploratory and targeted PROTEOMICs using the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite, SCIEX LC-MS/MS systems, Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA), and Luminex xMAP® platforms. DISCOVERY's PROTEOMIC service laboratories are now integrated with its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES™ (DISCOVERY) today announced the launch of its new PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION and is now accepting samples from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government, and non-profit and academic research centers. This innovative offering includes both exploratory and targeted PROTEOMICs using the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite, SCIEX LC-MS/MS systems, Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA), and Luminex xMAP® platforms. DISCOVERY's PROTEOMIC service laboratories are now integrated with its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager Recognized by The Scientist Magazine as a Top 10 Innovation of 2022(NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SI) has been recognized by The ...
Love Life e Minx cancellate da HBO MaxLove Life e Minx sono solo le ultime "vittime" eccellenti di una lunga lista di show cancellati da HBO Max in seguito alla fusione di Warner Bros. e Discovery avvenuta all'inizio di quest'anno. Tra ... Love Life: HBO Max cancella la serie amata dai fan dopo due stagioni NerdPool
DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD-CLASS PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION SUPPORTED BY LEADING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSDiscovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery) today announced the launch of its new Proteomic Services Division and is now accepting samples ...
Discovery channel’s new show ‘Build India with Vaibhav Dange’ showcases nation’s infrastructure storyThe documentary series consisting of 12 episodes will chronicle some of the ‘never-before-told’ stories about India’s trailblazing drive to build world-class infrastructure in its quest to secur| Tele ...
DISCOVERY LIFESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DISCOVERY LIFE