CGTN | China to step up cooperation with Arab states under BRI | GDI | GSI

CGTN:China to step up cooperation with Arab states under BRI, GDI, GSI (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) - BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China will continue to enhance cooperation with Arab states under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI). He made the remarks during his meetings with Arab states' leaders ahead of the first China-Arab states Summit and the China-Gulf cooperation Council Summit, both of which kicked off on Friday in the Saudi capital Riyadh. In his talks with leaders of Arab states, Xi has constantly emphasized the vital importance of sovereignty and territorial ...
... Qatar National Vision 2030 and Emerging Comoros Plan for 2030, saying that China will further align China's development policies and the implementation of the outcomes of the China - Arab States ...

CGTN: China - Arab summit carries forward traditional friendship, fosters closer community with shared future

...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - arab - summit - carries - forward - traditional - friendship - fosters - closer - community - with - shared - future - 301699771.html

CGTN: Infrastructure, vaccines and space: China-Arab sci-tech cooperation

(Adnkronos) - BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Arab cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, space ...

CGTN: China-GCC relations elevated to new level as first China-GCC Summit held in Riyadh

(Adnkronos) - BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit brought the leaders of China and the GCC countries ...
