Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) - BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/Chinese President Xi Jinping has saidwill continue to enhancethe Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI). He made the remarks during his meetings' leaders ahead of the firstSummit and the-GulfCouncil Summit, both of which kicked off on Friday in the Saudi capital Riyadh. In his talksleaders of, Xi has constantly emphasized the vital importance of sovereignty and territorial ...