Yellowjackets 2 | teaser trailer e data di uscita della seconda stagione

Yellowjackets teaser
Yellowjackets 2: teaser trailer e data di uscita della seconda stagione (Di giovedì 8 dicembre 2022) Yellowjackets 2 ha iniziato a svelarsi con il teaser trailer e la data di uscita. La serie di successo di Showtime tornerà per una seconda stagione, che debutterà il 24 marzo 2023. La première della seconda stagione sarà disponibile in streaming e on demand per gli abbonati a Showtime in quella data, prima del debutto in onda il 26 marzo su Showtime. Come riportato da Bloody Digusting, nel corso di un’intervista con Variety, il team di Yellowjackets ha recentemente promesso che la seconda stagione dello show sarebbe stata ambientata durante un rigido inverno. Si tratta di un modo delicato per dire che questa seconda ...
