Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/BE, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next globalacross social media. Withs, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BEaims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe. The new#BEStaringAtTheSun is dedicated to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses oning to "ensure access to, ...