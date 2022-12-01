CGTN: How do China, Laos promote building of human community with shared future? (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Since its launch in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a landmark project connecting Kunming in southwest China'sYunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane, has demonstrated its advantages and favorable effects in passenger and freight transportation. According to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), a joint venture based in Vientiane and responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section, so far, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway has shipped a total of around 2 million tonnes of goods, most of which are cross-border goods, and has carried 1.26 million passengers. Meeting with visiting Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: China's Vision into the Future on New CGTN Docuseries "China Aspirations"China Aspirations offers a fresh interpretation of how China's change over the years is set to shape its vision for the future. Presented by CGTN, the four - part docuseries premieres on November 24 ...
CGTN: China calls for digital cooperation to boost global economic recovery... world leaders also held extensive discussions on how to strengthen cooperation in developing the ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 11 - 16/China - calls - for - digital - cooperation - to - boost - ...
CGTN: How do China, Laos promote building of human community with shared future(Adnkronos) - BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a landmark project connecting Kunming in ...
How one small business creates sustainable jewelrySara Patino has made a name for her company by using only sustainable materials. CGTN’s Frances Kuo sits down with her to find out how she does it.
