CGTN | How do China | Laos promote building of human community with shared future?

Since its launch in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a landmark project connecting Kunming in southwest China'sYunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane, has demonstrated its advantages and favorable effects in passenger and freight transportation. According to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), a joint venture based in Vientiane and responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section, so far, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway has shipped a total of around 2 million tonnes of goods, most of which are cross-border goods, and has carried 1.26 million passengers. Meeting with visiting Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central ...
