Far Cry 6 | Lost Between Worlds – annunciata la nuova espansione con data d’uscita

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds – annunciata la nuova espansione con data d’uscita (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) Far Cry 6 torna sotto i riflettori con il nuovo DLC Lost Between Worlds, svelato da poco con trailer d’annuncio e data d’uscita Ubisoft Montreal ha rivelato a grande sorpresa il primo trailer con data d’uscita della prossima grande espansione di Far Cry 6, Lost Between Worlds. L’espansione verrà rilasciata il 6 dicembre al costo di 19,99 euro acquistata singolarmente. Mentre per tutti i possessori della Game of the Year edition del gioco otterranno il DLC senza alcun costo aggiuntivo. Primo trailer del DLC Lost Between Worlds con data d’uscita Oltre a svelare la data ...
Tuttavia Ubisoft ha anche dei progetti che si aggiornano, come Far Cry 6 che svela una nuova espansione con dei contenuti a tema multiverso.

Ubisoft ha ufficializzato il lancio nelle scorse ore di un nuovo aggiornamento dedicato a Far Cry 6 : il Title Update 6 era particolarmente atteso dalla community del titolo, dato che aggiunge la feature più richiesta di sempre. I giocatori che avevano già completato la campagna del sesto ...
On Monday, Elon Musk picked a public fight with Apple, accusing the company of freezing its advertising on Twitter and wondering aloud if the alleged pause was because “they hate free speech in ...

Far Cry 6 torna sotto i riflettori con il nuovo DLC Lost Between Worlds, svelato da poco con trailer d'annuncio e data d'uscita.
