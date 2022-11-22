Dobot Launches Nova Collaborative Robots for Retail Automation (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Labor shortages and rising costs around the world are two major headwinds to the Retail and service sectors, opening up new opportunities of Automation transformation. To better capture this newfound demand, Dobot has developed the Nova Series of Collaborative Robots designed specifically for Retail customers to handle tasks such as making coffee, cocktail, ice cream, noodles, fried chicken, and even physical therapy. The Nova 2 and the Nova 5 are the first two models in the Nova Series with payloads of 2 kg and 5 kg for handling Retail and physiotherapy tasks respectively. They can replace workers to help reduce operating expenses and decrease direct ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
