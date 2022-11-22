CGTN | Officials voice confidence in China' s economy | urge cooperation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/As the worldreels from the pandemic and geo-political tension, even showing signs of recession,has stabilized itswith a package of measures,and experts said on Monday at the 2022 Financial Street Forum, calling forand risk-awareness.'shas remained in recovery this year, despite pressure, showing sound momentum for long-term development, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at the forum. Although confronted with the complex and severe international circumstances and other unexpected difficulties,'sshowed remarkable resilience and vitality, Fu said. Reviewing this year, Fu said that ...