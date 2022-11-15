TRACE Releases 2022 Bribery Risk Matrix (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TRACE, a non-profit international business association dedicated to anti-Bribery, compliance and good governance, has released the 2022 Bribery Risk Matrix, which measures business Bribery Risk in 194 jurisdictions. According to this year's data, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Equatorial Guinea, Syria and Venezuela present the highest commercial Bribery Risk, while Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark present the lowest. Other notable findings: Originally published in 2014 to meet a need in the business community for more reliable information about Bribery Risk worldwide, the TRACE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Anycubic Photon M3 Premium Lights up the Details With the LighTurbo 2.0 Light SourceThe lower the dispersion value of the product light uniformity, the fewer trace patterns in the ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/anycubic - photon - m3 - premium - lights - up - the - ...
New Pesticide Usage Norms to Impact Agri - Export from Developing Countries - CENTEGROAt this trace level, a pesticide residue would not be biologically, toxicologically, or ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/new - pesticide - usage - norms - to - impact - agri - export - ...
Opawica Discovers 29.5m Anomalous Gold Zone at ArrowheadOpawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”) is pleased to announce positive drill results on its wholly owned Arrowhead Property. Opawica’s inaugural ...
