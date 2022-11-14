MARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHAsh Ketchum diventa campione del mondoPredator League 2022: domenica 13 novembre la finale nazionaleL'espansione Spada e Scudo - Tempesta Argentata del Gioco di Carte ...Ultime Blog

Alcazar Energy Partners II reaches US$336 6m First Close for Renewable Energy Projects

Alcazar Energy Partners II reaches US$336.6m First Close for Renewable Energy Projects (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Alcazar Energy Partners II, a sustainable infrastructure fund focused on utility-scale Renewable Energy Projects in emerging markets, has achieved a First Close of US$336.6m. This landmark transaction will enable the development of over 2GW of clean Energy infrastructure across selected emerging markets, aiming to achieve total generation equivalent to powering over 1m households and saving c.a. 3.2m tonnes of Greenhouse Gas emissions. AEP-II's investors include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); the European Investment Bank (EIB); EMCAF, a fund managed by AllianzGI and advised by EIB; the ...
