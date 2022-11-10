The World Industrial Design Conference 2022 to Take Place in Yantai, Shandong (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) Yantai, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
With the theme "Design - Chain of Future Industry", the World Industrial Design Conference 2022 (WIDC 2022) will be held on November 13-14, 2022 in Yantai City, Shandong Province. The WIDC is organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the China Industrial Design Association and the Yantai Municipal People's Government. It will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Shandong Provincial People's Government, and supported by the United Nations Industrial ...Leggi su iltempo
The World Industrial Design Conference 2022 to Take Place in Yantai - Shandong
The World Industrial Design Conference 2022 to Take Place in Yantai, ShandongYANTAI, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the theme “Design – Chain of Future Industry”, the World Industrial Design Conference 2022 (WIDC 2022) will be held on November 13-14, 2022 in Yantai C ...
