MIR M | Wemade' s Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG | Starts Pre-registration

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/is starting pre-today for itsMIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M). MIR M added a modernized twist to the original IP, The Legend of Mir 2, and is a sequel to MIR4, the most popular blockchain game in the world. It launched in Korea back in June and was ranked in Top Games and Top Grossing charts on Google Play and Apple App Store. It followed the 8-grid and quarter-view of the original game and used advanced technology to apply high quality graphics. The new growth-system called Mandala frees players from the conventional battle/growth-oriented gameplay and allows a new level ofplaying. MIR M Global will launch with a subname 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond'. Players can choose to ...