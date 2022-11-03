MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration (Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Wemade is starting pre-registration today for its Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M). MIR M added a modernized twist to the original IP, The Legend of Mir 2, and is a sequel to MIR4, the most popular blockchain game in the world. It launched in Korea back in June and was ranked in Top Games and Top Grossing charts on Google Play and Apple App Store. It followed the 8-grid and quarter-view of the original game and used advanced technology to apply high quality graphics. The new growth-system called Mandala frees players from the conventional battle/growth-oriented gameplay and allows a new level of MMORPG playing. MIR M Global will launch with a subname 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond'. Players can choose to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Microsoft investe in Wemade, sviluppatore coreano di giochi blockchainLo sviluppatore di giochi Web3 con sede in Corea ha iniziato nel 2000 e si concentra su PC e dispositivi mobile, inclusa la serie MMORPG basata su blockchain, Legend of Mir. Wemade afferma che MIR4 è ...
Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold events to celebrate the 1st anniversary of its global ..." which can be exchanged for "Mir's Gold Coffer" ... Microsoft investe in Wemade, sviluppatore coreano di giochi blockchain Eurogamer.it
Microsoft investe in Wemade, sviluppatore coreano di giochi blockchainLa società madre di Xbox, Microsoft, è sempre alla ricerca di nuove strade tecnologiche e le ultime notizie che circolano sono che ha investito nella società di giochi coreana Wemade, specializzata in ...
