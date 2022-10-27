LambdaTest collaborates with Microsoft to reduce interrupts in developer workflows by deep integrations across Microsoft Developer Toolchain

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022)has launched a Playwright testing cloud powered by HyperExecute and announcedAzure DevOps and GitHub Actions. Playwright skilling, certifications and exclusive offers forcustomers are designed to lower the adoption barrier.was also an exhibitor and featured partner atIgnite. SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has collaboratedon various fronts to enables to, ...