Il Man Utd ´sta andando nella giusta direzione´ | ma Shaw avverte di aspettarsi di più

Sky Sport

...00 Spezia - Cremonese 2 - 2 18:00 Napoli - Bologna 3 - 2 20:45 Verona - Milan 1 - 2 CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea 0 - 2 15:00 Leeds United - Arsenal 0 - 1 15:00- ......00 Spezia - Cremonese 2 - 2 18:00 Napoli - Bologna 3 - 2 20:45 Verona - Milan 1 - 2 CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea 0 - 2 15:00 Leeds United - Arsenal 0 - 1 15:00- ... Manchester City-Manchester United 6-3: video, gol e highlights Erik ten Hag has reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to play for Man Utd against FC Sheriff on Thursday night in the Europa League.“Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad, so he will be out certainly until the World Cup,” Ten Hag said. “He will not play in this block for Man United.” Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and ...