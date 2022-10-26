Halloween da Brividi in Overwatch 2WO LONG: LA DINASTIA CADUTA ARRIVA A MARZO 2023Italian Esports Awards, tutti i vincitori dell 2022Yoshitaka Amano - Tra arte, anime e videogamesCall of Duty MWII al Lucca Comics & GamesL’autunno è arrivato: rilassati in compagnia di TeufelIn arrivo i nuovi LinkBuds S “Earth Blue”, gli auricolari true ...MARCELL JACOBS: QUALI SONO I SUOI OBIETTIVI E QUANDO TORNERÀ IN GARA?Need for Speed Unbound - Personalizzazione in primo pianoNZXT - nuovi case mid-tower ATX H5 e raffreddamento ad aria T120Ultime Blog

About You e Katy Perry | nuova collezione con tessuti ecologici

About You
About You e Katy Perry: nuova collezione con tessuti ecologici (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Katy Perry, cantante pop di fama internazionale, ha collaborato con l’azienda di moda About You alla creazione di una nuova capsule-collection. In questi giorni è stata lanciata anche la campagna promozionale che ha come protagonista proprio l’artista statunitense. La linea mette in evidenza degli stili glamour e allo stesso tempo sostenibili. Infatti gli abiti sono
