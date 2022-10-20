Welcome to Britain | per il dopo Truss spunta anche Penny Mordaunt | regina di doppi sensi e reality show

Leggi su ilprimatonazionale

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Roma, 20 ott – Fughiamo subito il primo dubbio e “rassicuriamo” quei simpaticoni dell’Economist: il Regno Unito è messo peggio di noi. I governi a Londra durano meno che a Roma e i personaggi chiamati a guidarli sono tutto tranne che convincenti. Ma qualcuno batterà il poco invidiabile record centrato da Liz? La premier sul carro armato è rimasta in carica appena 45 giorni, mai così pochi nella storia dei primi ministri del Regno Unito. Sembra impresa improba, eppure a giudicare dai possibili successori, “prestigiosi” nomi che circolano oggi sui media britannici, potremmo azzardare una previsione: il primato dellaè alla portata. Per quanto i bookmaker diano per favoritissimo il “marajà dello Yorkshire” Rishi Sunak, 11/10, a giocarsi il posto c’è pure, data a 7/2. E vi chiederete: chi caspita ...