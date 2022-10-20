Welcome to Britain: per il dopo Truss spunta (anche) Penny Mordaunt, regina di doppi sensi e reality show (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Roma, 20 ott – Fughiamo subito il primo dubbio e “rassicuriamo” quei simpaticoni dell’Economist: il Regno Unito è messo peggio di noi. I governi a Londra durano meno che a Roma e i personaggi chiamati a guidarli sono tutto tranne che convincenti. Ma qualcuno batterà il poco invidiabile record centrato da Liz Truss? La premier sul carro armato è rimasta in carica appena 45 giorni, mai così pochi nella storia dei primi ministri del Regno Unito. Sembra impresa improba, eppure a giudicare dai possibili successori, “prestigiosi” nomi che circolano oggi sui media britannici, potremmo azzardare una previsione: il primato della Truss è alla portata. Per quanto i bookmaker diano per favoritissimo il “marajà dello Yorkshire” Rishi Sunak, 11/10, a giocarsi il posto c’è pure Penny Mordaunt, data a 7/2. E vi chiederete: chi caspita ...Leggi su ilprimatonazionale
U.K. PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS CONDUCTS BROADCAST INTERVIEWS AT THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING...Empire State Building (ESB) today hosted the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain ... "We were pleased to welcome Her Excellency on her first tour in the United States as Prime Minister ...
Boris Johnson: Ukrainians won't sign a bad deal. It is the moment for Western countries to turn things around. Putin must failMacron has proposed a European architecture where Britain could rejoin an outer rim in a new multi -... We will continue to welcome talent, we've just set up a global talent visa, for people to come ... Welcome to Britain: per il dopo Truss spunta (anche) Penny Mordaunt, regina di doppi sensi e reality show Il Primato Nazionale
Liz Truss resigns: Boris Johnson expected to run in Tory leadership race as PM quits - live updatesBoris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest to replace his successor Liz Truss, The Telegraph understands.
Biden: U.S., Britain are strong allies and enduring friendsThe United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a r ...
Welcome BritainSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Welcome Britain