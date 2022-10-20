Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar | Les Vagues by Elie Saab | with views of the sea and the marina

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) DOHA,, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/Dar Al, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has officially launched theof Lesresidences byin Qetaifan Island North,, in collaborationQetaifan Projects, a leadingi real estate development company. Lesby, valued at 1 billioni Riyal, sets new standards of luxury living in Dohaan architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. Thisproject inincludes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments ...