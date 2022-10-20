Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar, Les Vagues by Elie Saab, with views of the sea and the marina (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dar Al Arkan Global, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has officially launched the sales of Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab in Qetaifan Island North, Qatar, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company. Les Vagues by Elie Saab, valued at 1 billion Qatari Riyal, sets new standards of luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. This premium residential project in Qatar includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dar Al Arkan e Pagani Automobili presentano il primo spazio abitativo al mondo "Pagani - inspired"DUBAI, Emirati Arabi Uniti, 10 ottobre 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dar Al Arkan Global, società di real estate leader in Arabia Saudita, e Pagani Automobili, produttore italiano di hypercar, hanno presentato il primo appartamento presso la splendida torre DaVinci, in ...
Dar Al Arkan e Pagani Automobili presentano il primo spazio abitativo al mondo "Pagani-inspired" Adnkronos
Pagani Automobili entra nel business immobiliare di lussoDopo Aston Martin e Bentley anche la factory della Motor Valley ha presentato la sua prima residenza esclusiva realizzata nella torre DaVinci a Dubai in ...
Dar Al Arkan e Pagani Automobili presentano il primo spazio abitativo al mondo "Pagani-inspired"In linea con l'elemento fondamentale della filosofia creativa di Horacio Pagani, che combina forma e funzione per creare oggetti unici e fatti a mano, tutti gli 80 appartamenti saranno decorati con pe ...
