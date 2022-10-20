Esendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Previsioni Meteo Novembre : Il caldo anomalo potrebbe proseguire Verona : Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa escono dalla discoteca e ...NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 Ultime Blog

Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar | Les Vagues by Elie Saab | with views of the sea and the marina

Dar Arkan
Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar, Les Vagues by Elie Saab, with views of the sea and the marina (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Dar Al Arkan Global, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has officially launched the sales of Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab in Qetaifan Island North, Qatar, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company.   Les Vagues by Elie Saab, valued at 1 billion Qatari Riyal, sets new standards of luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. This premium residential project in Qatar includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments ...
