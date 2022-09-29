Alessia Marcuzzi è single : si separa del marito Paolo CalabresiAmazon presenta Fire TV Cube di 3a gen e il nuovo Telecomando Vocale ...The Cycle: Frontier Season 2 disponibile oraAmazon presenta i nuovi dispositivi Echo Dot ed Echo StudioAmazon presenta Kindle Scribe per la lettura e la scritturaIntel sostiene sviluppatori AI, sicurezza e quantum computingSony - nuova videocamera Cinema Line 4K Super 35Gli sviluppatori di Dead Space discutono del rifacimento di un ...Overwatch 2: Matrice Difensiva attivata!TRANSPORT FEVER2 CONSOLE EDITIONUltime Blog

Luxembourg's Carlisle Management Successfully Concludes Full Deployment of Absolute Return Fund II

Luxembourg Carlisle
Luxembourg's Carlisle Management Successfully Concludes Full Deployment of Absolute Return Fund II (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Luxembourg, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Carlisle Management Company SCA, a leading investment manager in the life settlements space, has finalized the Deployment of its second in a series of closed-end Funds, Luxembourg Life Fund: Absolute Return Fund II FCP RAIF. The portfolio has been deployed within 18 months after capital raise completion, Fully in line with our expectations. With over $290M in committed capital invested in over 600 life settlement policies, the Fund is diversified across multiple parameters including but not limited to face value, insurance carrier, age, mortality profile, carrier rating and gender. At the same time the purchase gross expected ...
Luxembourg's Carlisle Management Successfully Concludes Full Deployment of Absolute Return Fund II

Carlisle Management Company SCA, a leading investment manager in the life settlements space, has finalized the deployment of its second in a series of closed-end funds, Luxembourg Life Fund: Absolute ...

