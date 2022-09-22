Finax: Pan-European Pension Product is now available in the first EU country (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The European Pension is now available to clients in Slovakia. It has a strict fee cap, is portable, and is bound by European legislation. Slovak fintech broker Finax is the first European company that became licensed to offer it. All residents of the European Union can open a pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP). It is not tied to employment or the place of work. Its goal is to provide the saver with an old-age income supplementing the state Pension. Savers can transfer this voluntary savings scheme to another country when they change their place of residence. The maximum fee is 1% of the assets under ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Finax: Pan-European Pension Product is now available in the first EU countryThe European pension is now available to clients in Slovakia. It has a strict fee cap, is portable, and is bound by European ...
Slovakia becomes first EU state to launch pan-European pension productSlovakia has become the first EU country to launch a new pan-European pension product, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) has announced. Speaking about the implementation of the pan-European ...
