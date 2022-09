CATL and FlexGen Sign 10GWh Multi-Year Battery Energy Storage System Supply Agreement

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) Announcement followsbecoming the first U.S.integrator to receiveAuthorized Services Provider deation ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (), a global leader of newinnovative technologies, today announced it has executed a MasterwithPowers, Inc. (), the leadingtechnology platform andsolution provider toof's leadingequipment ...