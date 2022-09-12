Censys Launches Inaugural State of the Internet Report

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022)Finds 88% of Current-Connected Risks Driven By Misconfigurations and Exposures ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today,, the leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), launched itsof the, a holistic view intorisks and organizations' exposure to them. This first-of-its-kindalso provides perspective on how security practitioners addressed several vulnerabilities over the last eighteen months, while offering organizations guidance for how to prioritize and evaluate the security maintenance of their-connected business assets. Thecompiled by the...