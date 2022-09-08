KISS Wins Prestigious UNESCO Literacy Prize 2022 for Mother Tongue-Based Learning (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar has won the Prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize 2022 for its outstanding Literacy programme Based on the recommendations of an international jury. The UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize is sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea and recognizes contributions to Mother language-Based Literacy development. KISS has received the award in the category of 'Mother Tongue Based Multilingual Education programme'. The award carries an endowment of US$ ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar has won the Prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize 2022 for its outstanding Literacy programme Based on the recommendations of an international jury. The UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize is sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea and recognizes contributions to Mother language-Based Literacy development. KISS has received the award in the category of 'Mother Tongue Based Multilingual Education programme'. The award carries an endowment of US$ ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kuleba: "An agreement on grain is possible in two weeks if Moscow won't attack Odessa"...will always be people in the West who believe that to keep tranquillity you have to hug and kiss ... who has understood that Europe will be safe only if Ukraine wins the war." In the meantime, the sixth ...
Kuleba: "An agreement on grain is possible in two weeks if Moscow won't attack Odessa"...will always be people in the West who believe that to keep tranquillity you have to hug and kiss ... who has understood that Europe will be safe only if Ukraine wins the war." In the meantime, the sixth ...
KISS Wins Prestigious UNESCO Literacy Prize 2022 for Mother Tongue-Based LearningBhubaneswar has won the prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize 2022 for its outstanding literacy programme based on the recommendations of an international jury. The UNESCO King Sejong Literacy ...
Maisie Smith kisses her boyfriend Max George in ANOTHER gushing 34th birthday tributeThe former EastEnders star, 21, shared a trio of cosy images with The Wanted star from their recent summer jaunt as they enjoyed a boat ride.
KISS WinsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KISS Wins