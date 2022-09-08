STEELRISING È ORA DISPONIBILE SU PC E CONSOLEITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIX E ITALIAN ROCKET CHAMPIONSHIPInsta360 X3 - nuova Action Cam tascabile rendere magica ogni azione505 GAMES SARÀ AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Sony presenta il nuovo speaker SRS-XV900Acquistando una GeForce RTX otterrai 'Marvel's Spider-Man su PCEmma Marrone e la morte di papà Rosario : stava combattendo contro la ...Tromba d'aria sul Lago del Garda: il videoMaltempo temporali e venti forti : allerta Lombardia e VenetoStrage Canada : arrestato il killer in fuga Myles SandersonUltime Blog

KISS Wins Prestigious UNESCO Literacy Prize 2022 for Mother Tongue-Based Learning (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar has won the Prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize 2022 for its outstanding Literacy programme Based on the recommendations of an international jury. The UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize is sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea and recognizes contributions to Mother language-Based Literacy development. KISS has received the award in the category of 'Mother Tongue Based Multilingual Education programme'. The award carries an endowment of US$ ...
