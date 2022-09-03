Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonLEGO Brawls arriva su console!GTA Online: nuova muscle car Declasse Vigero ZX, nuova serie di gare ...Hogwarts Legacy svelati novità nel giorno del Back to HogwartsUnione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Ultime Blog

Leao show | il derby è del Milan | Inter battuta 3-2 A Inzaghi non bastano Brozovic e Dzeko

Leao show
Leao show, il derby è del Milan: Inter battuta 3-2. A Inzaghi non bastano Brozovic e Dzeko (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) Chissà se Gerry Cardinale, presente in tribuna, avrà modo adesso di accelerare il rinnovo di Rafael Leao, convinto che uno così non può restare in una squadra come il...
Doppio Leao e Maignan super, il Milan gode e batte l'Inter. Le pagelle

Milan - Inter, derby show: Maignan para di tutto, super Leao . Milan - Inter, come ha arbitrato Chiffi . Milan Inter 3 - 2, il tabellino . Milan - Inter, derby show: Maignan para di tutto, super Leao.

Serie A: Milan - Inter, nerazzurri avanti di un soffio. Quote show per Lazio - Napoli

Senza l'infortunato Lukaku, i nerazzurri puntano anche su Dzeko (3,00) e Mkhitaryan (4,00), mentre tra i rossoneri spicca naturalmente anche Leao (3,50), con De Ketelaere in agguato a 4,50. Gli ... Milan-Bologna 2-0: Leao e De Ketelaere show. Juve-Roma 1-1: Vlahovic poi Abraham  QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

Serie A, highlights Milan-Inter: gol e sintesi della partita – VIDEO

Guarda gli highlights completi del derby Milan-Inter, valido per la quinta giornata di Serie A con calcio d'inizio dalle 18 ...

