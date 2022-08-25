Splatoon 3 - demo gratuita il 27 agostoMyTEAM - NBA 2K23DJI presenta AVATA - il drone con visuale in prima personaGli Intel Gamer Days iniziano oggiTrust - soluzioni smart per il rientro dalle vacanzeIl prezzo di PS5 aumentaSamsung 990 PRO, l’SSD per il gaming e molto altroThe Devil in Me - nuovo trailer eFootball 2023 pronto al calcio di inizioCYGNI: All Guns Blazing in arrivo su Console e SteamUltime Blog

LILYSILK Celebrates 12-Year of Milestones and Growth

LILYSILK Celebrates
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The world's leading silk brand LILYSILK is thrilled to announce that the company is celebrating its 12-Year Growth during which it has strengthened the brand's identity as a silk garment expert and innovator committed to creating ultra-comfortable and chic womenswear using luxurious silk fabrics. The new milestone is marked by a reimagined logo featuring a lily crown with two floating letters "S" wrapping around the "I" that symbolizes a women figure. The new curvy icon Celebrates feminine beauty illuminating with a silky elegance and heralds a new chapter for LILYSILK as it continues to make the best silk products for customers worldwide. "It's been an amazing 12 Years, thanks to the support from our customers and partners who helped us ...
LILYSILK Celebrates its 12 Anniversary of Living Spectacularly with the Launch of its First Eco - loop in the USA

Anne Hathaway Exudes Effortless Chic in LILYSILK During the 75th Cannes Film Festival

