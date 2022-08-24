LatentView Analytics Hires Sanjay Annadate as Business Head for UK and Europe (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LatentView Analytics, a trusted Analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced that Sanjay Annadate has joined as Business Head for UK and Europe. Sanjay will oversee the expansion of LatentView's offerings in the data and Analytics sphere to meet the needs of customers in Europe. A strong Business leader with cross-industry experience, Sanjay brings 25+ years of experience in sales, account management, consulting, advisory and global delivery roles. He has partnered with companies in the UK and European markets to help them adopt digital transformation and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
