Dead Island 2 - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4PGA TOUR 2K23 primo trailer di giocoMetal: Hellsinger vince il “Most Wanted PC Game” alla GamescomFARMING SIMULATOR 22 AL GAMESCOM LA PLATINUM EDITIONTOWER OF FANTASY si allarga con l'imminente espansione VERASamsung presenta la lineup Odyssey a Gamescom 2022Costruisci il parco di divertimento con Park Beyond!Gotham Knights: lancio del gioco anticipatoAnnunciato alla Gamescom Dune: AwakeningBungie ci prepara all'espansione L'Eclissi con la Presentazione di ...Ultime Blog

LatentView Analytics Hires Sanjay Annadate as Business Head for UK and Europe

LatentView Analytics
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
LatentView Analytics Hires Sanjay Annadate as Business Head for UK and Europe (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

LatentView Analytics, a trusted Analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced that Sanjay Annadate has joined as Business Head for UK and Europe. Sanjay will oversee the expansion of LatentView's offerings in the data and Analytics sphere to meet the needs of customers in Europe. A strong Business leader with cross-industry experience, Sanjay brings 25+ years of experience in sales, account management, consulting, advisory and global delivery roles. He has partnered with companies in the UK and European markets to help them adopt digital transformation and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Colture da reddito, ecco le più interessanti per il 2019  Agronotizie

TrewUp Launches Deduction Management Software

TrewUp launches deduction management software to extract, read and decipher deduction data, enabling consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to increase productivity and profitability. TrewUp's ...

Giving Tech Labs Completes its Run with 5 Years of Positive Social Impact

Giving Tech Labs announces the successful exit of its last venture, X4Impact, Inc., the leading Insights-as-a-Service company in the $2.9 Trillion per year Nonprofit and Tech for Good sector, honored ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LatentView Analytics
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LatentView Analytics LatentView Analytics Hires Sanjay Annadate