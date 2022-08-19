Slaps and Beans 2 - In arrivo a inizio del 2023Metaverso: The Sandbox lancia Alpha Season 3Rollerdrome è disponibile per PlayStation e PC5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Bezior XF200 : Offerta Bicicletta elettricaEuropei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioUltime Blog

Menarini Group's Elacestrant Marketing Authorization Application Accepted for Review by the European Medicines Agency EMA for the Treatment of ER+ HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer

Menarini Group's Elacestrant Marketing Authorization Application Accepted for Review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Treatment of ER+/HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced that EMA has validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Elacestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), for patients with ER+/HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer. Validation of the Application confirms the submission is complete and begins EMA's centralized Review procedure. "There is a major unmet need in the ...
