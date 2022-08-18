Developer Product from Blues Wireless Accelerates Prototyping Low-Power IoT Device Clusters (Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A fast-growing IoT startup specializing in embedded Wireless solutions, Blues Wireless today announced the general availability of their new Product, Sparrow. Sparrow is an efficient and economical solution to the last mile problem of internet-connecting a group of low-cost, low-Power Device sensors for shared data backhaul to the cloud. The Developer kit provides a complete solution, with reference hardware, example firmware, and an easy-to-deploy web application. Sensors are organized into Clusters, and LoRa-based sensor data is routed through inexpensive Notecard-Powered cellular gateways. The Notecard's unique Developer experience was designed to simplify cellular, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Common Room Launches Workflows to Drive Personalized Community Engagement at Scale via Automation... a new set of capabilities that allow community managers and developer advocates to better support ... Common Room brings together community engagement, product usage, and customer data into a single ...
Bash.gg aims to take on Steam and Apple with an in - browser video game marketplace... and all resold games on bash.gg generate 10% in royalties that are given to the developer to help ... - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product... "I segni della moda" con Gaetano Pollice, laureato UniMol in Scienze della Comunicazione, Fashion Designer & Product Developer
Digital Twin market worth to be around USD 131.09 billion by 2030Product-Design and Development dominated the Application segment with a share of 31.22% approximately. Automotive and Transportation dominated the industrial segment with a total share of 25.93%.
aPriori Names Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth for its Manufacturing Insights PlatformCONCORD, Mass., August 18, 2022--aPriori today appointed former PTC Sales Vice President John Haller as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Haller applies his product development, manufacturing, and ...
