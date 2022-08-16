5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Ultime Blog

WWE | Brandi Rhodes si sta allenando al Performance Center?

WWE Brandi
WWE: Brandi Rhodes si sta allenando al Performance Center? (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) Se c’è un nome che ha da sempre diviso i fan della AEW è quello di Brandi Rhodes. La moglie di Cody Rhodes ha rivestito fin dalla nascita della compagnia il doppio ruolo di dirigente e di wrestler ma non riuscendo sempre a trovare la sintonia con gli appassionati nelle sue Performance sul ring ed al microfono. Adesso che Cody ha lasciato la AEW per la WWE, anche Brandi ha abbandonato i suoi incarichi nella compagnia di Tony Khan ma -contrariamente al marito, di lei non si hanno notizie riguardo al futuro. In passato abbiamo riferito che Brandi ha mantenuto un buon rapporto con la WWE e che ha spinto affinché KultureCity e la WWE formassero una partnership. Tuttavia, sembra che ci siano questioni più rilevanti in fase di evoluzione. Fightful ha raccontato che ...
