WWE | Brandi Rhodes si sta allenando al Performance Center?

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) Se c’è un nome che ha da sempre diviso i fan della AEW è quello di. La moglie di Codyha rivestito fin dalla nascita della compagnia il doppio ruolo di dirigente e di wrestler ma non riuscendo sempre a trovare la sintonia con gli appassionati nelle suesul ring ed al microfono. Adesso che Cody ha lasciato la AEW per la WWE, ancheha abbandonato i suoi incarichi nella compagnia di Tony Khan ma -contrariamente al marito, di lei non si hanno notizie riguardo al futuro. In passato abbiamo riferito cheha mantenuto un buon rapporto con la WWE e che ha spinto affinché KultureCity e la WWE formassero una partnership. Tuttavia, sembra che ci siano questioni più rilevanti in fase di evoluzione. Fightful ha raccontato che ...