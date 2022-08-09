Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Delta Installs its New EV Charging Infrastructure Solution in its EMEA Headquarters Green Building

Delta Installs its New EV Charging Infrastructure Solution in its EMEA Headquarters Green Building (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management Solutions, has implemented its Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Solution at its EMEA Headquarters (HQs) Green Building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. The Solution, which includes EV chargers, solar PV inverters, as well as energy storage and energy management systems, demonstrates how Delta's Solutions can help facility managers in hotels, shopping malls, offices and other commercial Buildings satisfy the growing need of EV Charging services while easing the subsequent impact on facility energy Infrastructure and the ...
