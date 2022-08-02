Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/GUANGLI team, a high-tech enterprise focusing on consumer-level AR products, just announced theof2 - AR. These innovative tech-poweredtakeming into future and are available now on Kickstarter: https://bit.ly/3QePwu2 Designed forming,is an AR-enhanced goggle formers from pros to hobbyists. Training with goals,ming to get fit, or simply counting laps, with built-insensors and advanced algorithms,2 accurately detect the live metrics of all stroke types and show ...