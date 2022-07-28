Aquark Develops InverPad® Turbo Tech to Reduce Noise Emissions by Pool Heat Pumps (Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) FOSHAN, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Aquark applies InverPad® Turbo Tech on its latest inverter Pool Heat pump Mr. Perfect to Reduce the Noise pollution and create an ultimately quiet 4 seasons swimming experience. "Swimming" is not just a sport anymore. It is more like a place where people can focus, find inner peace and make themselves stronger. However, to enjoy a perfect Pool water temperature, Pool owners usually need to endure the Noise from Pool Heat Pumps, which sometimes even disturbs the neighbors as well. Neglected Noise Pollution Risks From Pool Equipment Noise Pollution is an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
