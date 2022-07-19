Arriva il REACT-R Controller, nuovo pad progettato per XboxNuovo trailer di gioco per Way of the HunterStray RecensioneLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022: HOPEI Mkers e gli Exeed sono i campioni italiani del PG Nats di Rainbow ... LEGO fa rivivere l'iconico Atari 2600 in formato mattoncinoTower of Fantasy si mostra nel nuovo Character TrailerNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER HEROQUEST: AL VIA LE PREVENDITE DI FROZEN HORROR NZXT annuncia i monitor gaming Canvas 32QHD Curvo e 27QHDProposte Trust per creator e non soloUltime Blog

LITEON Technology Reports the First Half Net profits of NT$6 1 Billion | EPS of NT$2 66

LITEON Technology
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
TAIPEI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301-tw), the world-leading provider of ...

zazoom
Commenta
LITEON Technology Reports the First Half Net profits of NT$6.1 Billion, EPS of NT$2.66 (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) TAIPEI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

LITEON Technology (2301-tw), the world-leading provider of opto-semiconductor, power supply management and key electronic products, today reported second quarter consolidated sales of NT$ 43 Billion, hitting second quarter record high in 3 consecutive years, attributable to the stable growth from opto-electronics, cloud computing, 5G, AIoT and automotive applications. Despite the supply chain lockdowns in East China, by actively optimizing product mix, managing global capacity with quicky response and flexibility, and continuously improving operational efficiency, LITEON three business divisions kept the growth momentum. The gross profits and operating profits reached NT$8.8 Billion and NT$4.4 Billion, up 10% and ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Moduli fotocamera Previsioni di mercato Sharp, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Lite-On Technology, LG Innotek Company| Prodotti del settore e aziende top dal 2022 al 2027 – BrianzaDonna  BrianzaDonna

LITEON Technology Reports the First Half Net profits of NT$6.1 Billion, EPS of NT$2.66

TAIPEI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LITEON Technology (2301-tw), the world-leading provider of opto-semiconductor, power supply management and key electronic products, today reported second quarter ...

LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.: LITEON Technology Reports the First Half Net profits of NT$6.1 Billion, EPS of NT$2.66

LITEON Technology (2301-tw), the world-leading provider of opto-semiconductor, power supply management and key electronic products, today reported second ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LITEON Technology
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LITEON Technology LITEON Technology Reports First Half