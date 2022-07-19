Green Development | Building Energy-efficient ICT Infrastructure

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/Huawei's Carrier BG Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song launched a new suite ofsolution today during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week. This solution, he explained in his speech titled " ", is aimed at helping operators systematically improve networkefficiency: "As ICTcontinues to evolve from 5G and F5G to 5.5G and F5.5G,networks, evaluated against the network carbon intensity (NCIe) index, will become a critical part of future target networks. The main objective of our solution launch today is to help operators systematically buildnetworks that simultaneously address traffic growth and carbon emission reduction." According to Song, technological innovation is required at three levels ...