Green Development, Building Energy-efficient ICT Infrastructure (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huawei's Carrier BG Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song launched a new suite of Green Development solution today during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week. This solution, he explained in his speech titled " ", is aimed at helping operators systematically improve network Energy efficiency: "As ICT Infrastructure continues to evolve from 5G and F5G to 5.5G and F5.5G, Green networks, evaluated against the network carbon intensity (NCIe) index, will become a critical part of future target networks. The main objective of our solution launch today is to help operators systematically build Green networks that simultaneously address traffic growth and carbon emission reduction." According to Song, technological innovation is required at three levels ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei's Carrier BG Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song launched a new suite of Green Development solution today during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week. This solution, he explained in his speech titled " ", is aimed at helping operators systematically improve network Energy efficiency: "As ICT Infrastructure continues to evolve from 5G and F5G to 5.5G and F5.5G, Green networks, evaluated against the network carbon intensity (NCIe) index, will become a critical part of future target networks. The main objective of our solution launch today is to help operators systematically build Green networks that simultaneously address traffic growth and carbon emission reduction." According to Song, technological innovation is required at three levels ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
XinhuaItalia : La China Development Bank (CDB) ha incoraggiato il sostegno finanziario per la protezione e lo sviluppo green del f… - cesarumbria_ : Si è concluso anche questo incontro di GROUND - Green On Umbria for New Development - il progetto coordinato da Re… - development_rt : RT @RobotConsumer: RT @guidaautonoma: Mobilità green: auto elettriche e a #guidaautonoma sono la risposta… -
Propeller TV: The BRI Story of Green Development... July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The launching ceremony of the "Vista of the Green Silk Road" program was co - hosted by the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) and the "Belt and ...
Huawei's David Wang: Innovation, Lighting up the 5.5G EraThe ITU - T has adopted Network Carbon data/energy intensity (NCIe) as the unified energy efficiency metric to guide the industry's green development roadmap. Huawei has developed innovative ... Come tutelare la salute dell'uomo e dell'ambiente Se ne parla in Ateneo UniboMagazine
Green Development, Building Energy-efficient ICT InfrastructureVisite guidate dedicate al tema della musica permetteranno di scoprire antichi strumenti musicali esposti al MArTA, tra cui cimbali, crotali, arpe, lire, cetre, il tympanon e l’aulòs, ed i suoni del p ...
Huawei’s Ryan Ding: Green ICT for New ValueSHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the Green Development Solution Launch held on the second day of Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week, Ryan Ding, President of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group ...
Green DevelopmentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Green Development