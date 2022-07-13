Newcastle, Isak è il prescelto per l'attacco (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) Il Newcastle, dopo i primi colpi, cerca un attaccante per rinforzare la rosa; come riportato dal Telegraph, la scelta del club inglese sarebbe...Leggi su calciomercato
Newcastle, Isak è il prescelto per l'attacco: Il Newcastle, dopo i primi colpi, cerca un attaccante per rinforzare…
Newcastle, nuovo super obiettivo in attaccoCommenta per primo Il Newcastle United è pronto a fare follie per Alexander Isak . Gli inglesi stanno pensando di riversare tutto il budget per la sessione estiva sull'attaccante svedese della Real Sociedad . Lo rivela il ...
Fabian Ruiz nel mirino dell'Arsenal: è il regista preferito di Arteta... Dominic Calvert - Lewin e Alexander Isak. Fabian, come mostrato con nella prima metà di stagione, ... Nell'ultima finestra di mercato il Newcastle si sarebbe fatto sotto con il Napoli, che ha risposto ... Newcastle a caccia di un attaccante, Isak è il prescelto. Lo svedese ha costi altissimi TUTTO mercato WEB
Alexander Isak transfer news – next club odds: Newcastle favourites ahead of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Man UtdNEWCASTLE have been made favourites in the race to sign the young Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. The signing has been priced at evens with Betfair for the Swede to make the ...
Transfer news LIVE: Sterling says goodbye, Juan Mata considering Man Utd risk plus De Jong latestChelsea are close to signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and England international Raheem Sterling, while Alexander Isak and Serge Gnabry are being monitored by clubs ...
