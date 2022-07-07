Red Dead Online: salva gli alleati dalla Chiamata alle armi e ottieni ...Nuovi contenuti per DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 disponibili da oggi!The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – Story TrailerLEGO presenta Il Potente Bowser in LEGO Super MarioNuova leggenda per Apex Legends MobileTutte le grandi novità in occasioni del Bungie DayDiablo Immortal nuovi aggiornamenti in arrivo questa settimanaANNUNCIATO THE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOBILERicerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeUltime Blog

Thor | Chris Hemsworth ricorda | Mio fratello Liam stava per rubarmi la parte

Thor Chris
Chris Hemsworth, durante una recente intervista relativa al nuovo Thor: Love and Thunder, ha rivelato ...

Thor, Chris Hemsworth ricorda: "Mio fratello Liam stava per rubarmi la parte" (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Chris Hemsworth, durante una recente intervista relativa al nuovo Thor: Love and Thunder, ha rivelato che suo fratello gli ha quasi rubato la parte durante le audizioni del primo film della saga. Chris Hemsworth, durante un'intervista di Wired su Thor: Love and Thunder, ha parlato di quanto "fece schifo" la sua prima audizione per Thor, rivelando anche che suo fratello Liam stava quasi per rubargli il ruolo, sebbene sia stato poi ritenuto troppo giovane per la parte. Inizialmente Marvel non aveva molti soldi a disposizione per l'ingaggio degli attori e, di conseguenza, ha scelto svariati interpreti semi-sconosciuti per poi trasformarli in delle vere e proprie star: una ...
Thor, Chris Hemsworth ricorda: 'Mio fratello Liam stava per rubarmi la parte'

Thor, Chris Hemsworth ricorda: "Mio fratello Liam stava per rubarmi la parte"

Chris Hemsworth, durante una recente intervista relativa al nuovo Thor: Love and Thunder, ha rivelato che suo fratello gli ha quasi rubato la parte durante le audizioni del primo film della saga.
