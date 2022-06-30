Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel nella serie Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel affiancheranno i protagonisti della serie reboot Mr. &; Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover e Maya Erskine. Il cast della serie Prime Video Mr. &; Mrs. Smith, reboot del film con Brad Pitt e Angelina Jolie, si arricchisce dell'arrivo di Michaela Coel, John Turturro e Paul Dano. Secondo Variety, il trio di attori è pronto per recitare nella serie in arrivo, anche se i dettagli esatti dei loro personaggi per ora sono tenuti nascosti. La serie vedrà protagonisti Donald ...Leggi su movieplayer
