Paul Dano | John Turturro e Michaela Coel nella serie Prime Video Mr & Mrs Smith

Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel affiancheranno i protagonisti della serie reboot Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover e Maya Erskine. Il cast della serie Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith, reboot del film con Brad Pitt e Angelina Jolie, si arricchisce dell'arrivo di Michaela Coel, John Turturro e Paul Dano. Secondo Variety, il trio di attori è pronto per recitare nella serie in arrivo, anche se i dettagli esatti dei loro personaggi per ora sono tenuti nascosti.

