Paul Dano | John Turturro e Michaela Coel nella serie Prime Video Mr & Mrs Smith

Paul Dano
Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel affiancheranno i protagonisti della serie reboot Mr. & Mrs. ...

Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel nella serie Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel affiancheranno i protagonisti della serie reboot Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover e Maya Erskine. Il cast della serie Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith, reboot del film con Brad Pitt e Angelina Jolie, si arricchisce dell'arrivo di Michaela Coel, John Turturro e Paul Dano. Secondo Variety, il trio di attori è pronto per recitare nella serie in arrivo, anche se i dettagli esatti dei loro personaggi per ora sono tenuti nascosti. La serie vedrà protagonisti Donald ...
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Michaela Coel, John Turturro e Paul Dano nel cast della serie

Nuovi ingressi nel cast della serie Mr & Mrs Smith. Si aggiungono infatti ai protagonisti Michaela Coel, John Turturro e Paul ...

Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Michaela Coel, John Turturro e Paul Dano nella serie reboot di Amazon

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance) e Paul Dano (The Batman) si sono uniti al cast del reboot di Prime Video di Mr. and Mrs. Smith, la famosa pellicola del 2005 con protagonisti Brad Pitt e Angelina Jolie. I tre reciteranno nei ruoli ...
Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel nella serie Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Paul Dano, John Turturro e Michaela Coel affiancheranno i protagonisti della serie reboot Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover e Maya Erskine. Il cast della serie Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith, reboot del f ...

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Paul Dano, Michaela Coel e John Turturro nel cast

Per il progetto su Mr. & Mrs. Smith di prime Video sono stati aggiunti al cast Paul Dano, Michaela Coel e John Turturro.
