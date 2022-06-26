Aggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock F1 22: i piloti indovinano la valutazione dei loro compagniOrganizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Test benchmark su CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES

Test benchmark
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©
La CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES di 13a generazione è stata sottoposta a tutti i Test benchmark per ...

zazoom
Commenta
Test benchmark su CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES (Di domenica 26 giugno 2022) La CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES di 13a generazione è stata sottoposta a tutti i Test benchmark per studiarne le prestazioni La CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES  di Intel (qui per maggiori informazioni sull’azienda) ha sostenuto una batteria completa di Test benchmark, per gentile concessione di Expreview. Questa prossima CPU Core di 13a generazione di Intel ha un limite di velocità di clock massima di 3,8 GHz e, come tale, è svolto i Test contro un Core i9-12900K con clock alla stessa velocità, per un confronto equo. Entrambe le CPU sono state utilizzate con una scheda madre Z690 sconosciuta, 32 GB di memoria DDR5 5200 MHz con tempi sconosciuti e una scheda grafica GeForce RTX ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Pubblicità

twitterFncVEN1GGaFcicl : OPPO Reno 7A AnTuTu Benchmark Test. ???????????2022/06/25???#OPPOReno7A #AnTuTuBenchmark - TuttoAndroid : OnePlus 10T 5G batte OnePlus 10 Pro nelle prestazioni gaming - HDblog : RT @HDblog: Intel Arc A380: battuta da Radeon RX 6400 e GTX 1650 nei primi test indipendenti - gigibeltrame : Intel Arc A380: battuta da Radeon RX 6400 e GTX 1650 nei primi test indipendenti #digilosofia… - HDblog : Intel Arc A380: battuta da Radeon RX 6400 e GTX 1650 nei primi test indipendenti -

Intel Arc A770M e A730M: nuovi dati ufficiosi sulle prestazioni nei giochi

Benchmark Intel Arc A770M/A730M (fonte tomhardwareusa) Risultati buoni potremmo dire, anzi ... se non fosse che nello stesso documento emerge come i test in questione non sarebbero stati effettuati con ...

ASUS ROG Phone 6 su TENAA svela le specifiche tecniche

Per quanto riguarda i risultati dei benchmark, lo smartphone ha ottenuto un punteggio di 1323 nel test single - core e un impressionante 4238 punti nel test multi - core di Geekbench 5. L'elenco non ... Test benchmark su CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES  tuttoteK

Test benchmark su CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES

La CPU Intel Raptor Lake ES di 13a generazione è stata sottoposta a tutti i test benchmark per studiarne le prestazioni.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon vs Exynos: il nostro test | VIDEO

Abbiamo messo a confronto Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra con Exynos 2200 e con Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, tra benchmark, giochi e fotografie.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Test benchmark
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Test benchmark Test benchmark Intel Raptor Lake