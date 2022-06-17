Casio to Release Dermatology Camera and Scope in Europe

Scarcerato Simone Borgese : violentò e rapinò una tassista nel 2015Il grave lutto di Pamela Prati : è morto il nipote!Covid-19, Presidente Mattarella : volontariato decisivoLa piccola Elena, il padre : La mente della madre è sanaNASA ASI : L' Italia progetta moduli per basi su LunaGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : è un giorno storico Mafia : La Dia confisca beni per 20 milioni a Salvatore VetranoDayZ - arriva l'Update 1.18eFootball: al via Season 2 e aggiornamenti dispositivi mobile Apex Legends - Evento Collezione RisveglioUltime Blog

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that the DZ-D100 Dermatology Camera and DZ-S50 Dermatology Scope conformity studies for European Medical Device Regulations (MDR) have been completed and the company has issued its EU Declaration of Conformity. *1 The DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 will launch in Europe in August and are scheduled to be sold by Casio Europe GmbH (Norderstedt, Germany) and Casio Electronics Co. Ltd. (Wembley, UK). *1 The EU Declaration of Conformity is issued in the name of the manufacturer, Yamagata Casio Co., Ltd. In Japan, sales of the DZ-D100, a ...
