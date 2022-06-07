MSI - nuovi notebook con CPU INTEL CORE HX 12genPotrei mangiare la cacca! Quello che farebbe Kim Kardashian per ...Harry e Meghan Markle : la piccola Lilibet lascia tutti senza fiatoGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : I Russi sono più forti e più numerosiMiami : bimbo 2 anni spara e uccide il padreMaxi blitz internazionale : arresti per drogaCome scegliere un televisore? Caratteristiche e suggerimenti Schiaccia un nodulo pensando fosse un brufolo : Siobhan Harrison ...Nigeria, Matteo Zuppi : male non ha ultima parolaCalcio under 21 : Lussemburgo-Italia 0-3Ultime Blog

Geekbuying Releases New UI and Branding Strategy on 10th Anniversary

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekbuying, China's leading online retailer focusing on ...

 Geekbuying, China's leading online retailer focusing on cross-border export e-commerce, announced a brand upgrade in June 2022, releasing a new logo and VI system, Branding position, and core values. It is transforming from an online shopping platform dominated by selling electronic products to a cross-border brand channel ecosystem builder. The Geekbuying team planned and designed carefully to meet the company's strategic development direction and upgrade consumers' visual and shopping experience and it's transforming the typical geek style into an international e-commerce platform style to cater to a broader range of consumers and attract more excellent overseas brand partners. Geekbuying will be committed to building a world-leading cross-border brand channel ...
