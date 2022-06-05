WWE: Cody Rhodes si è infortunato? lotterà questa notte a Hell In A Cell? (Di domenica 5 giugno 2022) Manca ormai pochissimo a Hell In A Cell, ma un velo di mistero è sceso sulle condizioni fisiche di Cody Rhodes. L’”American Nightmare” dovrebbe affrontare Seth Rollins in un Hell In A Cell Match in quello che dovrebbe essere l’atto terzo (conclusivo?) della loro rivalità. L’uso del condizionale in quanto Cody potrebbe essere alle prese con qualche problema fisico. Il tutto nasce dal Live Event tenutosi ieri sera in cui Rhodes e Rollins si sarebbero dovuti affrontare in un match non televisivo. Cody infortunato? Aleggia del mistero sulle condizioni fisiche di Cody Rhodes. Ieri sera si è tenuto un Live Event e l’”American Nightmare” avrebbe dovuto affrontare Seth Rollins in ...Leggi su zonawrestling
La card di WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: nel main event Rollins vs Rhodes... Premium Live Event che prende il nome da uno dei match più storici e brutali dell'intera WWE . Quest'anno all'interno della sontuosa gabbia d'acciaio saranno rinchiusi Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins, ...
WWE Clash at the Castle: tutto quello che c'è da sapere... sul WWE Network . Annunciata la presenza delle top star di Raw e SmackDown, tra cui Drew McIntyre, l'Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, la Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, ...
