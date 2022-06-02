"The constant gardner": la morte di una donna e il marito che rischia di fare una brutta fine (Di giovedì 2 giugno 2022) THE constant GARDENER Raimovie ore 23.10 Con Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz e Danny Huston. Regia di Fernando Mereilles. Produzione USA 2005. Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA In Kenya un'attivista politica viene trovata assassinata assieme a un collega. Le autorità del luogo sembrano propense ad archiviare il caso e anzi esortano il marito della donna, un diplomatico inglese a lasciar perdere, suggerendo che tra i due accoppati ci fosse qualcosa. Ma il marito non ci crede che la moglie lo cornificasse e indaga per conto suo. Scopre presto che la donna stava mettendo allo scoperto gli sporchi affari di una multinazionale. Ma più va a fondo più rischia di fare la stessa fine della consorte. PERCHE' VEDERLO perchè è una bella traduzione di un bel ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di giovedì 2 giugno 2022) THEGARDENER Raimovie ore 23.10 Con Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz e Danny Huston. Regia di Fernando Mereilles. Produzione USA 2005. Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA In Kenya un'attivista politica viene trovata assassinata assieme a un collega. Le autorità del luogo sembrano propense ad archiviare il caso e anzi esortano ildella, un diplomatico inglese a lasciar perdere, suggerendo che tra i due accoppati ci fosse qualcosa. Ma ilnon ci crede che la moglie lo cornificasse e indaga per conto suo. Scopre presto che lastava mettendo allo scoperto gli sporchi affari di una multinazionale. Ma più va a fondo piùdila stessadella consorte. PERCHE' VEDERLO perchè è una bella traduzione di un bel ...

Advertising

FraLauricella : ???#Film in #tv ?? in SECONDA SERATA 23,08 cine34 Al lupo, al lupo con Carlo Verdone, Sergio Rubini, Francesca Neri… - etoilesjm : the constant companion x2, c'è molta verità in queste foto - Gigithebeast1 : RT @artdielle: Margaret Kennedy, nata a Londra nel 1896, scrisse il suo primo romanzo nel 1923. L’anno successivo fu pubblicato The Constan… - marcellostampa2 : @pandadaria @berlusconi Certo che di tenacia non difetti, le stai provando tutte. THE CONSTANT NURSE liberamente is… - ProjectDystopia : @FilmThePoliceLA The pigs are in constant Pinocchio mode..... -