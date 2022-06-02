Guerra Ucraina : da Londra lanciamissili M270Napoli : ucciso 38enne ai domiciliariAmber Heard ha diffamato Johnny Depp : risarcimento di 10,4 milioni ...Topnegozi il sito italiano di cashback e codici sconto che ti fa ...NZXT presenta le nuove schede madri ATX N7 Z690 e N5 Z690Rivelata la data di uscita di Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon ViolettoOscuri segreti svelati in Vigor Chronicles: AbsolutionLG TV OLED OBJET AL DESIGN WEEK DI MILANOTV BRAVIA OLED serie Master XR A90K e XR A75K disponibili in Europa Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins in arrivo il 3 giugnoUltime Blog

The constant gardner | la morte di una donna e il marito che rischia di fare una brutta fine

The constant
THE constant GARDENER Raimovie  ore 23.10 Con Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz e  Danny Huston. Regia di

"The constant gardner": la morte di una donna e il marito che rischia di fare una brutta fine (Di giovedì 2 giugno 2022) THE constant GARDENER Raimovie  ore 23.10 Con Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz e  Danny Huston. Regia di  Fernando Mereilles. Produzione USA 2005. Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA In Kenya  un'attivista politica  viene trovata assassinata assieme a un collega. Le autorità del luogo sembrano propense ad archiviare il caso e anzi esortano il marito della donna, un diplomatico inglese a lasciar perdere, suggerendo  che tra i due accoppati  ci fosse qualcosa. Ma il marito non ci crede  che la moglie lo cornificasse  e indaga per conto suo. Scopre presto  che la donna stava mettendo allo scoperto gli sporchi affari di una multinazionale. Ma più va a fondo più rischia di fare la stessa fine della  consorte. PERCHE' VEDERLO   perchè  è una bella traduzione di un bel ...
