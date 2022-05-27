Abandoned: Emma Roberts e Michael Shannon nel trailer dell'horror (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) Emma Roberts e Michael Shannon al centro del trailer dell'horror Abandoned, che vede l'attrice anche in veste di produttrice esecutiva. Emma Roberts e Michael Shannon al centro del trailer di Abandoned, un nuovo horror che rappresenta l'esodio alla regia di Spencer Squire. Il film è scritto dal filmmaker in collaborazione con Jessica Scott ed Erik Patterson. Al centro della trama di Abandoned ci saranno una madre, un padre e un neonato che si trasferiscono in una fattoria isolata che ha un passato oscuro e tragico. Mentre viene rivelato il passato della loro casa, la fragilità ...Leggi su movieplayer
Abandoned: Emma Roberts e Michael Shannon nel trailer dell'horrorEmma Roberts e Michael Shannon al centro del trailer di Abandoned , un nuovo horror che rappresenta l'esodio alla regia di Spencer Squire. Il film è scritto dal filmmaker in collaborazione con Jessica ...
Emma Roberts stars in trailer for horror-thriller AbandonedVertical Entertainment has released a trailer for director Spencer Squire’s upcoming horror-thriller Abandoned which stars Emma Roberts as Sara, a woman who escalates into a state of psychosis after ...
‘Abandoned’ Trailer — ‘Scream 4’ Star Emma Roberts Gets Terrorized In A Farmhouse By Michael Shannon [Video]Emma Roberts stars in the upcoming ghost story, 'Abandoned,' where a family discovers the dark secrets of their new home's past.
