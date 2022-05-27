Abandoned | Emma Roberts e Michael Shannon nel trailer dell' horror

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022)al centro del, che vede l'attrice anche in veste di produttrice esecutiva.al centro deldi, un nuovoche rappresenta l'esodio alla regia di Spencer Squire. Il film è scritto dal filmmaker in collaborazione con Jessica Scott ed Erik Patterson. Al centroa trama dici saranno una madre, un padre e un neonato che si trasferiscono in una fattoria isolata che ha un passato oscuro e tragico. Mentre viene rivelato il passatoa loro casa, la fragilità ...