New edition of "Advokaten 1938" sheds light on lawyers during the fates of the Nazi era (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The "Anschluss" of Austria in 1938 meant the end of professional life for many Austrian lawyers. Their fate is described in the new edition of the book "Advokaten 1938". VIENNA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/



"The Association of Research of the Professional History of the Members of the Austrian Bar Discredited between 1938 and 1945", which is the editor of the book "Advokaten 1938", published in November 2010, introduce the second edition of its publication dealing with the fates of 2,200 lawyers and trainee lawyers registered with the regional bar organisations of Austria on January 1, 1938, who were either barred from continuing their training or from practicing the ... Leggi su iltempo (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The "Anschluss" of Austria inmeant the end of professional life for many Austrian. Their fate is described in the newof the book "". VIENNA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/"The Association of Research of the Professional History of the Members of the Austrian Bar Discredited betweenand 1945", which is the editor of the book "", published in November 2010, introduce the secondof its publication dealing with theof 2,200and traineeregistered with the regional bar organisations of Austria on January 1,, who were either barred from continuing their training or from practicing the ...

LameziaInforma : I risultati della quarta new edition della Panoramica di Primavera - grumpycube : @Gaudo Infatti… - JakeReale : @Anse1987 Sono già usciti - PaoloStanzani2 : L'inviato per il clima di Putin si dimette, secondo quanto riferito per la guerra in Ucraina - The New York Times - montenavigante : Un paese di folli legalmente armati -