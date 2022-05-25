New edition of "Advokaten 1938" sheds light on lawyers during the fates of the Nazi era

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The "Anschluss" of Austria inmeant the end of professional life for many Austrian. Their fate is described in the newof the book "". VIENNA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/"The Association of Research of the Professional History of the Members of the Austrian Bar Discredited betweenand 1945", which is the editor of the book "", published in November 2010, introduce the secondof its publication dealing with theof 2,200and traineeregistered with the regional bar organisations of Austria on January 1,, who were either barred from continuing their training or from practicing the ...