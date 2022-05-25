OBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliLegends of Runeterra: arriva la nuova espansione Erranti dei mondiCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II svelata la data di uscita FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - NUOVO DLC AGI PACKUltime Blog

The Anschluss of Austria in 1938 meant the end of professional life for many Austrian lawyers. Their ...

New edition of "Advokaten 1938" sheds light on lawyers during the fates of the Nazi era (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The "Anschluss" of Austria in 1938 meant the end of professional life for many Austrian lawyers. Their fate is described in the new edition of the book "Advokaten 1938". VIENNA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

"The Association of Research of the Professional History of the Members of the Austrian Bar Discredited between 1938 and 1945", which is the editor of the book "Advokaten 1938", published in November 2010, introduce the second edition of its publication dealing with the fates of 2,200 lawyers and trainee lawyers registered with the regional bar organisations of Austria on January 1, 1938,  who were either barred from continuing their training or from practicing the ...
