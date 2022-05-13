BOE Releases World' s First 55 inch 8K AMQLED Display Demo Debuting SID Display Week with More Extreme Visual Experience

(Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Recently, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. successfully developed the's55-8K active matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (, which is currently exhibited in the SID2022 in San Jose, CA. This is another innovation breakthrough in active matrix quantum dotfollowing the release of 55-4Kin 2020. This's55-8Kutilizes electroluminescent quantum dot technology, ...

