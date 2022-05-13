BOE Releases World's First 55 inch 8K AMQLED Display Demo Debuting SID Display Week with More Extreme Visual Experience (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. successfully developed the World's First 55-inch 8K active matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (AMQLED) Display, which is currently exhibited in the SID Display Week 2022 in San Jose, CA. This is another innovation breakthrough in active matrix quantum dot Display following the release of 55-inch 4K AMQLED Display Demo in 2020. This World's First 55-inch 8K AMQLED Display utilizes electroluminescent quantum dot technology, ...Leggi su iltempo
