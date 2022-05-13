VALORANT: ecco le città che ospiteranno il Champions Tour 2022!NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER 10 milioni di giocatori e nuovi ...Preparati per l'inizio del Rainbow Six Charlotte MajorPreparati ad affrontare l’evento: Nightmare Fog in Rainbow Six ...GTA Online: ottieni ricompense quadruple nelle sfide e negli eventi ...Sony: annuncia le nuove cuffie WH-1000XM5 con eliminazione del rumoreNvidia che rende Ray-Tracing e DLSS accessibili a tuttiLEGO e Hasbro presentano l'iconico Optimus Prime LEGOMobilità sostenibile, che cosa scegliere in città per rispettare ...Huggy Wuggy : sequestrati 500 peluche non a normaUltime Blog

BOE Releases World' s First 55 inch 8K AMQLED Display Demo Debuting SID Display Week with More Extreme Visual Experience

BOE Releases
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. successfully ...

Recently, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. successfully developed the World's First 55-inch 8K active matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (AMQLED) Display, which is currently exhibited in the SID Display Week 2022 in San Jose, CA. This is another innovation breakthrough in active matrix quantum dot Display following the release of 55-inch 4K AMQLED Display Demo in 2020. This World's First 55-inch 8K AMQLED Display utilizes electroluminescent quantum dot technology, ...
