AlphaESS and Maxeon Solar Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership for Cutting-Edge Integrated Solution to Optimise Solar and Storage

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader ...

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, and AlphaESS, one of the world's leading energy Storage Solution and service providers, today Announced they have entered into a global Strategic Partnership to develop Integrated clean energy Solutions for residential customers. The Partnership combines AlphaESS' state-of-the-art power conversion and Storage Solutions and next-generation technology services with Maxeon's world-class Solar panel ...
