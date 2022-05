MotoGP | Keith Huewen | “Nessuno aveva la più pallida idea di quanto sarebbe successo con Suzuki”

Advertising

ChePoker.it

Although an official announcement is still to be made by Suzuki, shocked team members were told of the factory’s exit plans at last week's Jerez test. In response to the ‘rumours’, Dorna then issued a ...Whether it was MotoGP or now sportscar racing, Valentino Rossi’s ‘absolute burning’ desire to race at the very top level remains key to his longevity, says Keith Huewen.