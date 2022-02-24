THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN AKKA TECHNOLOGIES (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the ADECCO GROUP said: "The completion of the ACQUISITION of a MAJORITY holding in AKKA TECHNOLOGIES announced today is of paramount strategic importance to our GROUP. AKKA and Modis combined will be a global market leader in technology and digital engineering. Its integration accelerates the GROUP's Future@Work strategic implementation toward high-value and technology-led services. The three Global Business Units - ADECCO, LHH and, in the future, Akkodis – will be recognised market leaders, reinforcing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the ADECCO GROUP said: "The completion of the ACQUISITION of a MAJORITY holding in AKKA TECHNOLOGIES announced today is of paramount strategic importance to our GROUP. AKKA and Modis combined will be a global market leader in technology and digital engineering. Its integration accelerates the GROUP's Future@Work strategic implementation toward high-value and technology-led services. The three Global Business Units - ADECCO, LHH and, in the future, Akkodis – will be recognised market leaders, reinforcing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : THE ADECCO
Ecco quali sono stati i governi che hanno protetto meglio il lavoro nella crisi CovidMa quali sono le lezioni chiave che si possono trarre dopo due anni? The Adecco Group ha realizzato un white paper dal titolo " Comparing the outcome of Government responses to Covid - 19 ", frutto ...
Le aziende chiedono tecnici e competenze sulla blockchain"Ma il punto è che spesso le imprese non sanno neanche di averne bisogno", spiega Fabrizio Deidda, Tech Academy Director di Modis, società di The Adecco Group specializzata nella consulenza It ed ...
- Adecco: 800 assunzioni in tutta Italia - TiConsiglio Ti Consiglio
- Adecco rafforza l’organico in Italia: previste 800 assunzioni Yahoo Finanza
- Lavoro, Adecco annuncia 100 assunzioni nel Sud Italia NapoliToday
- Adecco | 800 assunzioni per l' Italia | Adeguiamo i nostri servizi alle nuove richieste Zazoom Blog
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Q4 & FY21 ResultsRevenues +3% sequentially, +1% yoy organic TDA1, led by Modis +14% Gross profit +7% organic yoy; led by Adecco +7% and LHH’s Recruitment Solutions +c.35% 20.7% gross profit margin driven by portfolio, ...
The Adecco Group: THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN AKKA TECHNOLOGIESThe Adecco Group has acquired 59.91 percent of AKKA Technologies shares1 from the Ricci Family Group and SWILUX S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of ...
THE ADECCOSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : THE ADECCO