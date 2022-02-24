THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of thesaid: "The completion of theof aholding inannounced today is of paramount strategic importance to ourand Modis combined will be a global market leader in technology and digital engineering. Its integration accelerates the's Future@Work strategic implementation toward high-value and technology-led services. The three Global Business Units -, LHH and, in the future, Akkodis – will be recognised market leaders, reinforcing the ...