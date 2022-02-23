PhoneRescue per iOS : Come recuperare chat WhatsApp cancellate iPhone ...Ubisoft espande globalmente il network di “Ubisoft La Forge”CARNEVALE 2022: ALL’INSEGNA DELL’INCLUSIONEBattle Beaver Customs crea controller per gaming con stampanti 3D SLS ...THE SANDBOX - SNOOP DOGG VENDE I SUOI AVATARGli Hearthstone Grandmasters 2022 iniziano questo weekendUcraina : Aumentano truppe russe in BielorussiaAppalti pilotati : arrestato sindaco di Berzo DemoAnziano pestato e ucciso a Oristano : forse rapinaNdrangheta : maxi sequestro fratelli PerriUltime Blog

Yadea's ESG Policies Blaze a Trail of Sustainable Innovation in Global Electric Two-Wheeler Industry

MUNICH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with an ever-growing urgency to tackle ...

Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022

As the world grapples with an ever-growing urgency to tackle climate change, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading Electric two-Wheeler brand, is leading the charge with its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policies. By consistently introducing new ESG Policies alongside its cutting-edge products and technologies, Yadea has established its position as a Sustainable development pioneer within the Electric two-Wheeler Industry. "In today's world, Sustainable development is both a Global Industry consensus and an important benchmark for measuring a company's value and potential. At Yadea, we ...
Yadea's ESG Policies Blaze a Trail of Sustainable Innovation in Global Electric Two-Wheeler Industry

By consistently introducing new ESG policies alongside its cutting-edge products and technologies, Yadea has established its position as a sustainable development pioneer within the electric ...

As the world grapples with an ever-growing urgency to tackle climate change, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading Electric two-Wheeler brand, is leading the charge with its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policies.
